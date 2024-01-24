Clarksville Police Department responds to crash on 41A Bypass

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working on a single-vehicle crash on the 41A Bypass near 1602 Ashland City Road (Apostolic Lighthouse Church).

A motorist ran off the roadway, down the ravine, and stopped at the creek. Clarksville Fire Rescue and officers with CPD are working to get the driver out of the vehicle. The drivers’ injuries are not life-threatening, but first responder vehicles are on the roadway, causing traffic congestion.

The roadway should be opened back up shortly, but the driver’s status is currently unavailable.