Small Business Administration to hold Tornado Recovery Resource Fair in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – In the wake of severe storms and tornadoes that impacted many counties in Tennessee on December 9th, 2023, a collaborative effort is underway to support survivors with resources to help them rebuild their lives one step at a time.

A Tornado Recovery Resource Fair will be held on Friday, January 26th, at William O. Beach Civic Hall (350 Pageant Lane). The event is free and open to all tornado survivors, their families, businesses, and community members seeking support during this challenging time.

The event, organized by the Small Business Administration, Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience (ODR&R), and the Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs) in partnership with local county stakeholders, agencies, and support organizations, will offer a comprehensive range of services to aid tornado survivors.

Attendees will have access to informational workshops, one-on-one counseling, resource booths, application assistance, status updates, and much more. Those affected residents who cannot attend the event can still apply for individual assistance by dialing 211 or visiting the Tornado Recovery page at www.clarksvilletn.gov.

“The City of Clarksville is committed to the long-term recovery of our community in the wake of the December 9th tornado. We recognize the challenges our residents are facing, and we are dedicated to working hand-in-hand with our local organizations to ensure that every resident’s needs are met,” said Michelle Austin, Director of Clarksville Neighborhood and Community Services.

How to apply for Federal Aid

To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, applicants should register at DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA mobile app. If online or mobile access is unavailable, applicants should call the FEMA toll-free helpline at 800.621.3362. Those who use 711-Relay or Video Relay Services should call 800.621.3362.

Applicants may apply online and receive additional disaster assistance information at sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800.659.2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is February 12th, 2024. The deadline to return economic injury applications is September 13th, 2024.

Additional assistance is available through local non-profits.