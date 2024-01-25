APSU Women’s Tennis begins 2024 against Murray State, Belmont

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women tennis team opens its 2024 spring season with a pair of matches against Murray State and Belmont, Friday-Saturday, at the McCracken County Indoor Tennis Center in Paducah, Kentucky.

The Governors officially open the spring with a 10:00am, Friday contest against the Racers. Austin Peay State University has split their last four matches against its former Ohio Valley Conference rival and are 5-2 against them since 2018.

Following Friday’s contest against the Racers, the Govs play a 10:00am, Saturday match against the Bruins. Another former OVC rival that went to the Missouri Valley Conference the same year the Govs joined the Atlantic Sun Conference, APSU has won 10 of the last 11 meetings since 2010, including seven straight in the last nine years.

Austin Peay State University returns six student-athletes from last season’s teams that went 16-7 and 6-2 during its inaugural season in the ASUN. The Govs’ 2023 season came to an end in the ASUN Championship quarterfinals after dropping a 4-3 decision to Liberty.

Amongst the APSU Govs’ six returning players are two All-ASUN selections from last season in First Team recipient, Jana Leder, and Third Team selection, Denise Torrealba.

Leder paced the APSU Govs with 46 combined victories last season, which featured 29 during the spring’s regular season. It marked her third-straight First Team All-Conference selection in as many seasons.

Torrealba posted 37 overall victories during last season, including 23 in the spring, to earn the All-ASUN nod.

Following Friday’s match, the Govs travel to the Derby City where they face Louisville in a February 2nd 2:00pm contest.