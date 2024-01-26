Tennessee Department of Agriculture names Sarah Emery Director of Pick Tennessee Products Program

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) announces the addition of Sarah Emery as the Director of Pick Tennessee Products. A native of Dyersburg, Tennessee, Emery brings an array of education, experience, and enthusiasm to this leadership role.

“We are confident that Sarah’s combination of educational excellence, professional affiliations, and hands-on experience will bring valuable perspectives to the Pick Tennessee Products program,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said.

“She will play a pivotal role in advancing the program’s goals and contributing to the growth of Tennessee’s agricultural sector. We welcome her and look forward to the positive impact she will undoubtedly bring to this unique program,” stated Hatcher.

Pick Tennessee Products, a TDA service operating for nearly 40 years, connects consumers to farms, farmers markets, artisan foods, and farm-related activities across the state. It supports Tennessee’s producers and offers consumers a diverse range of options for agricultural and forestry products, with approximately 2,800 participants.

Emery is set to contribute fresh insights and innovative strategies to drive the program’s success. “I am thrilled to be part of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, especially as a proud Tennessee native,” Emery said. “The opportunity to actively shape the growth of the Pick Tennessee Products program and lead its continued success is a source of great motivation for me.”

Emery began her career at an accounting firm where she focused on employee engagement and culture, gaining valuable insights into workplace dynamics and the significance of fostering a positive corporate culture. Next, she managed vacation rental properties where she honed her communication skills, multitasking abilities, and resiliency in a dynamic environment.

Emery graduated summa cum laude with a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Leadership from Union University in Jackson, Tennessee. She was a distinguished member of the Beta Gamma Sigma-International Business Honor Society.

She also holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, majoring in Marketing with minors in Finance and University Studies. Her academic journey included study abroad experiences in England, Scotland, and Italy.



Returning to Tennessee ahead of her upcoming wedding to fiancé Jordan, Emery is eager to build a life in Tennessee. Her interests include reading novels, indulging in long walks, and enjoying rounds of golf with family and friends.



Find out more about the Pick Tennessee Products program at www.PickTNProducts.org and follow @PickTNProducts on Facebook, X, and Instagram to find local activities, recipes, and products.