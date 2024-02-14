Immaculate Conception Casino Night

Clarksville, TN – Immaculate Conception School’s annual Casino Night was a huge success, with guests enjoying casino-style gaming, a tremendous buffet, dance music, and an auction that contained a wide array of interesting and, in some cases, valuable items, ranging from autographed memorabilia to unique artwork.

Immaculate Conception’s Lisa Meeks said, “We’ve been doing this for about twenty years. It’s always our largest fundraiser of the year, and tonight’s proceeds will help us make upgrades to the school’s fire alarm and security system.”

Organizers, including Principal Kathleen Falk, talked about the school’s recent renovations and new curriculum. Immaculate Conception School currently serves 124 K – 8 students.

Photo Gallery