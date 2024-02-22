46 F
Clarksville
Friday, February 23, 2024
Austin Peay State University Track heads to Florida for ASUN Indoor Championships

Austin Peay State University Track and Field Travels to Gainesville for ASUN Indoor Track and Field Championships. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's Track and FieldClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team is set for the Atlantic Sun Indoor Track and Field Championships on Friday and Saturday at the Alachua County Sports and Events Center in Gainesville, Florida.

Austin Peay State University looks to build off of a strong showing at the Samford Bulldog Invitational, where Lauren Lewis won the 800M and Ashely Doyle won the 5,000M. 

This is the Governors second trip to the ASUN Indoor Championships. Last year’s meet was highlighted by Kenisha Phillips winning three events and breaking two meet records. 

The last time Austin Peay State University competed in Gainesville was the 2019 Florida Relays, where the team of Camaryn McClelland, Kamille Dunbar, Lennex Walker, and Kaitlyn Black led the APSU Govs with a fifth-place finish in the Shuttle Hurdle relay.

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
