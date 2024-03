Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team’s opening game today at 6:30pm versus Akron in the Cathi Maynard Invitational at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field has been canceled.

The other game slated for today, Akron versus Rhode Island, is still scheduled for a 4:00pm start.

We will post updates if there are any further changes, delays, or cancelations due to weather.