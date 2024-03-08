60.6 F
Education

Austin Peay State University to hold free concert to unite community through music on April 6th

News Staff
The inaugural Austin Peay State University Outdoor Sensory Friendly Concert will be hosted at the APSU Bowl, giving attendees space to run around and providing natural lighting to prevent overstimulation. (APSU)
Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – The Department of Music at Austin Peay State University (APSU) is inviting the community to the inaugural Outdoor Sensory Friendly Concert on Saturday, April 6th at 10:00am. The event will take place at the APSU Bowl and is free and open to the public. 

The concert aims to bring together families with children or young adults of all abilities for a day of music in a welcoming environment. Hosting it outdoors gives attendees space to run around with no expectations of sitting still during the performance. Using natural lighting instead of bright stage lights can also help prevent some people from feeling overstimulated. 

“I am so excited to continue expanding the ways that the music therapy program is engaging with the community,” said Lauren Booke, MMT, MT-BC, APSU assistant professor of music and coordinator of music therapy. “We are so grateful for all the support we have received so far and look forward to continue providing opportunities for families who maybe haven’t felt like there was a space held for them previously.” 

APSU music therapy students and low-string students will showcase a 45-minute program that combines enchanting melodies and therapeutic elements. Attendees will enjoy the concert while engaging with sensory items such as fidgets, scarves, parachutes, and bubbles.

“I think it’s so important to welcome and create space for everyone in our community, and we hope this event will do just that,” said Dr. Meghan Berindean, associate professor of music. “I can’t wait to showcase the hard work of our students and to allow them to engage with our community in a positive and meaningful way.” 

Thanks to the support of APSU’s Center for Advancement of Faculty Excellence (CAFE), this unique concert offers an inclusive space for the public to enjoy live music at no cost. 

Event organizers recommend parking in APSU Lots 9 and 10 for the convenience of attendees. Visit apsu.edu/parking to view the 2024 parking map.

For more information on the Outdoor Sensory Friendly Concert, contact Booke at 931.221.7103 or bookel@apsu.edu.

