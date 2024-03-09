Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Visits the Common Ground Cafe in Clarksville

50.2 F
By Tony Centonze
Tennessee Governor Lee visiting Common Ground Cafe in Clarksville

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Progressive Directions’ (PDI) Jay Albertia welcomed Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Tennessee Commission on Aging & Disability Commissioner Brad Turner, and others from across the state to Common Ground Cafe, a grant-supported business that leads the way in creating gainful employment for Tennesseans with disabilities.

He thanked local leaders, former Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett, Current County Mayor Wes Golden, and Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts for the support they provided and continue to provide that makes it all possible.

Mayor Golden pledged continued support and expressed his appreciation for the PDI team and the amazing work they do. Commissioner Turner spoke next, thanking Governor Lee for his investment in Tennessee’s Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

The Governor was given a tour of the facility, a crash course in latte-making, and gifts from the CGC staff. He then spoke to an audience of approximately 100. He commended the staff at CGC, saying, “You’re serving people, and our community, and that is one of the most valuable things we as human beings can do for one another.”

