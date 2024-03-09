Townsend Blackwell Takes the Crown as Miss Tennessee Teen USA 2024

Clarksville, TN – Townsend Blackwell, Miss Lakeland, was crowned Miss Tennessee Teen USA 2024 Saturday afternoon at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee. Blackwell will represent Tennessee at the Miss Teen USA pageant in August from Hollywood, California.

In her final interview, Blackwell stressed the importance of disconnecting from technology, not comparing ourselves to others on social media, and being outside and active for good mental and physical health.

Rounding out the top five finalists among the 25 contestants in the Miss Tennessee Teen USA pageant were:

Ruthie Richey, Miss Memphis – First Runner-Up

Claire Willis, Miss Rocky Top – Second Runner-Up

Lola Klaire Chappell, Miss Wilson County – Third Runner-Up

Elena Rowland Anzoategui, Miss Rock Island – Fourth Runner-Up

Miss Nashville Kennedy Bragg was named Miss Congeniality. The People’s Choice Award, voted on prior to the pageant, went to Elizabeth Mora, Miss Robertson County.

Outgoing Miss Tennessee Teen USA, Blye Allen, is a resident of Knoxville, Tenn. where she is an honor student at Christian Academy of Knoxville. Allen is a member of the varsity cheerleading squad and loves school, especially classes in Science and Math.

She has participated in the Vanderbilt Programs for Talented Youth, the Duke Talented Identification Program, and was a delegate to the 2023 Congress of Future Medical Leaders where she received an Award of Excellence for her academic accomplishments. Allen plans to pursue a degree in the medical field.

Allen’s advice to the 2024 titleholder: “You are in store for a life-changing year. Soak it all in.”

Hosts for the evening were Allee-Sutton Hethcoat, Miss Tennessee USA 2017, and Cody Alan, CMT on-air personality who was recently inducted into the Country Radio Hall of Fame.

Under the direction of Greenwood Productions, Inc., the Miss Tennessee USA pageants are affiliated with the Miss Universe Organization and have been hosted in Clarksville since 1999. Greenwood Productions is under the direction of Kimberly Payne Greenwood, Miss Tennessee USA 1989 and wife of Grammy award winner, Lee Greenwood.

Information about all delegates can be found at www.misstennesseeusa.com.