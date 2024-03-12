You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown opens at the Roxy Regional Theatre this Thursday

Clarksville, TN – Rediscover Your Childhood at the Roxy Regional Theatre this weekend with a feel-good, family-friendly musical! Sure to delight the young and the young at heart, You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown opens this Thursday, March 14th, 2024, at 7:00pm.

Based on Charles M. Schulz’s beloved comic strip, You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown explores life through the eyes of the Peanuts gang as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes, and celebrate the joy of friendship.

Starring Seth Turner (Charlie Brown), Nikki Ahlf (Lucy Van Pelt), Sal Rocha (Linus Van Pelt), Chloe LaMar (Sally Brown), Zack Wilde (Schroeder) and Alex Vanburen (Snoopy), this charming revue of songs and vignettes – featuring musical numbers “My Blanket and Me,” “The Kite,” “The Baseball Game,” “Little Known Facts,” “Suppertime” and “Happiness” – is guaranteed to please audiences of all ages.

Directed by Emily Ruck with music direction by Travis Ulrich and choreography by Eboné Amos, You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown is written by Clark Gesner, with additional dialogue by Michael Mayer and additional music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa.

Thursday, March 14th at 7:00pm

Friday, March 15th at 7:00pm

Saturday, March 16th at 7:00pm

Thursday, March 21st at 7:00pm

Friday, March 22nd at 7:00pm

Saturday, March 23rd at 2:00pm

Saturday, March 23rd at 7:00pm

Thursday, March 28 at 7:00pm

Friday, March 29 at 7:00pm

Saturday, March 30 at 2:00pm

Saturday, March 30 at 7:00pm

You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown is made possible in part by a grant from The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee from the Robert K. and Anne H. Zelle Fund for Fine and Performing Arts. Produced in part through the generous support of David & Ellen Kanervo, John & LuAnnette Butler, and Larry & Barbara Goolsby, this production is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC, www.concordtheatricals.com

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances). Please note: This production contains fog effects.

Military can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. Austin Peay State University students can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all Thursday performances. All students can take advantage of $10.00 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances.

Tickets

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.