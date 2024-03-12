Vince Monaco of the I.T. Department Leads the Roster of Outstanding City of Clarksville Employees

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville employees who do outstanding work on a daily basis number well into the hundreds – close to 1,500 to be exact. They are indeed family, and the heart and soul of the City and its mission of providing safety and good quality of life for all Clarksville residents.

On Tuesday, at a luncheon, the City took a cue from famed Tennessee native and late recording artist Tina Turner and recognized those among the City employee family who are, as Tina sang, “Simply The Best.”

“This family of dedicated, success-driven professionals who work for our City are your friends, neighbors and relatives, and what they do each day to keep Clarksville moving is truly worth applauding,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

“I cannot say enough how grateful I am for them, and how much I look forward to visiting with them on a daily basis. They are an inspiration to me,” Mayor Pitts said

Many employees stood out among the crowd of close to 300 at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center, representing all City departments.

But two who get a special nod this year, are:

The Mayor’s Star Award (Employee of the Year), which went to Vince Monaco from the City’s Information Technology Department.

The longest-serving City employee recognized this year was Eddie Combs from CDE Lightband, who has compiled a commanding record of 50 years of service to the City.

The City recognized various employees who were selected as both Rising and Shining Stars.

Monaco stood out at the very top of that list this year.

“I am honored to have been selected as the Employee of the Year,” Monaco said. “I consider the City of Clarksville as my second home, where I work with so many fantastic people. I am very proud to work for the City of Clarksville.”

“Vince is a dedicated and hard-working employee,” said Amie Wilson, the City’s Chief Information Officer. “He accepts all challenges and is thorough in his work. He remains calm in all situations and always has a smile for everyone. He is a great asset to our IT team.”

Also many City employees received pins recognizing years of service, beginning with 5 years of service, up to 50 years in the rare case of Combs.

Brian Taylor, CDE Lightband General Manager, said CDE is a “better company” because of Eddie Combs.

“Eddie has been a dedicated and valuable employee throughout his career at CDE Lightband,” Taylor said. “He has been instrumental in reshaping our right-of-way program and adapting our tree trimming to meet the Arbor Day Foundation Standards.

“Under Eddie’s leadership for the past 10 consecutive years, the Arbor Day Foundation has recognized our right-of-way program with the Tree Line USA distinction,” Taylor said.

Here are this year’s Rising and Shining Stars in the City of Clarksville:

Simply the Best- Rising & Shining Stars

Rising Stars:

Stacey Burney – City Garage

Cassondra Carman – I.T.

Will Kosnitch – Building & Codes

Gina Johnson – Fire Rescue

Chris Ireland – Fire Rescue

Mark Chandler – Fire Rescue

Dominic Poston – Fire Rescue

Bobby Shepard – Fire Rescue

Richard Cayce – Fire Rescue

Samuel Eskildson – Fire Rescue

Thomas Hebel – Fire Rescue

Jeff Welker – Fire Rescue

Hadley Krantz – Fire Rescue

Brandon McCurdy – Fire Rescue

Carol Cothran – Police

Vincent Lewis – Police

Isabella Hofinga – Police

Ciara Gutierrez – CDE

Keidric Solivan – CDE

Jaden Anglin – CDE

Wendy Fuqua – Transit

Renee Cook – Transit

Marcia Lipford – Transit

Tina Watkins-Smith – Transit

Tim Collins- Streets

Colten Wallace- Streets

Ben Smith- Streets

Dakota Bulmer – Streets

Michelle Klein – Neighborhood/Community Services

Kenda Cocanougher – HR

David Williams – HR

Craig Gouthro – Buildings/Facilities

Rosa Espejo – Buildings/Facilities

Astrid Buchanan – Gas & Water

Willie Young – Gas & Water

Aaron Thomack – Gas & Water

Wesley Tierney – Gas & Water

Bradley Phillips – Gas & Water

Amanda “Kristi” Thomas – Gas & Water

Tracie Riley – Gas & Water

Anthony Imhof – Gas & Water

Brandon Cheek – Gas & Water

Cobe McVea – Gas & Water

Emily Stewart – Gas & Water

Uneeda McCloud – Gas & Water

Meagan Hinton – Gas & Water

Bradley Jones – Gas & Water

Greg Harper- Gas & Water

Jennifer Gipson – Municipal Properties

Robert Apilado- City Court

Tania English – Finance

Jacqueline Horton – Finance

Blaine Hodge – Finance

Leigh Harpel – Parks & Rec

Samantha Walker – Parks & Rec

John Kendrick – Parks & Rec

April Sialana – Parks & Rec

Katelan Thompson – Parks & Rec

Dormonique Scruggs – Parks & Rec

Shining Stars:

Jessica Lappin – Building & Codes

Darek Manley – I.T.

Willie Keene – Fire Rescue

Landon Hales – Fire Rescue

Bobby Nall – Fire Rescue

Michael Rios – Fire Rescue

Jim Eley – Fire Rescue

Andy Butler – Fire Rescue

Jobe Moore – Fire Rescue

Keenan Carlton – Police

Ashley Gibbs – CDE

Jason Mattern – CDE

Ida Kay Vaughn – CDE

Amber Vinson – CDE

Trish Miller – City Court

Brenda Tyree – City Court

Loretta Williams- City Court

Sonny Emmert – Streets

Bonny Blyzes – Streets

Ed Brittingham- Streets

JD Delaney – Streets

Anthony Minnick – Streets

Crystal Griffith – Neighborhood/Community Services

Kayla Williams – HR

Miguel Placencia – HR

Randy Hunt – Buildings/Facilities

Robert Liebig – Buildings/Facilities

Troy Holland – Gas & Water

Randell Hogan – Gas & Water

Justin Rumsey – Gas & Water

Jack Gardner – Gas & Water

Russell Allen – Gas & Water

Chris Lambert – Gas & Water

Robb Hodges – Gas & Water

Sharon Seay – Finance

Jennifer Osteen – Internal Audit

Roxanne Jenkins – Parks & Rec