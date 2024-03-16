First Horizon Park Shines Bright: New LED Field Lighting Takes Center Stage

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has announced several ballpark upgrades to First Horizon Park. These upgrades include a state-of-the-art LED field lighting system and extended netting intended to enhance the fan and player experience at Nashville’s home of professional baseball.

Installed in February by Musco, the LED field lights replace the previous halogen bulbs on each of the six light stanchions around First Horizon Park. On top of providing better visibility for players and offering a significantly reduced visible lighting footprint outside of the playing field, the lights will allow for spectacular light shows following Sounds home runs and victories during the Country Music Legends Race and other times during game action breaks. The new lights are also more environmentally friendly and exceed light requirements for minor league baseball ballparks, as set forth by Major League Baseball (MLB).

“We’re always striving to make First Horizon Park the best place for fans to have the most memorable experience possible,” said Nashville Sounds COO and General Manager Adam English. “These upgrades reflect our commitment to keeping fans and players safe while also enjoying the magic of a Nashville Sounds gameday.”

The protective netting has been extended further down each line to increase fan safety. After previously only reaching the end of each dugout, protection from baseballs was provided to four additional sections on each side of the ballpark. The netting stands 40 feet high from the playing surface.

The walls surrounding the playing surface feature new padding. The outfield wall padding was replaced, while additional padding has been added along the short wall between the bullpen and dugout. The new padding will enhance player safety and has been done to meet updated MiLB facility standards.

Upgrades have also been made to the Coors Light Home Run Porch. The space for groups of 25-500 guests now features a variety of lounge style furniture to create a more intimate, relaxed experience. Six Hunter fans have been installed to help keep the area cool during the hot summer nights. Tickets to the home run porch still include Corner seats in sections 100-104 and All-You-Can-Eat picnic with soda & water (1.5-hour service).

Lastly, fans can find The Band Box has received a refresh, with new lounge furniture and upgraded gaming options.

Located just north of downtown Nashville, First Horizon Park opened in 2015. With a stunning backdrop of the Nashville skyline, the ballpark has become the crown jewel of a rapidly-growing Germantown neighborhood. Through the first eight years of game play, nearly 4.4 million fans have passed through the gates. The Sounds have ranked in the top three in attendance at the Triple-A level in each of the past three seasons.

First Horizon Park has received many different awards in its eight seasons of professional baseball, including: Tennessee Turfgrass Association’s Professional Sports Field of the Year Awards (2016 and 2023), 2015 Best Projects, Merit Award by ENR Southwest and the 2016 Excellence in Development Award by Urban Land Institute Nashville.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. The 2024 home opener against the St. Paul Saints is Tuesday, April 2nd. Single-game tickets are on sale now.

For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.