News

Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for March 10th-14th, 2024

Chilly Nights and Sunny Days Ahead

News Staff
Mostly Sunny

Clarksville Weather ForecastClarksville, TN – This week, expect widespread frost in the early mornings in Clarksville-Montgomery County, followed by clear skies during the day. Temperatures will vary, with highs reaching the mid-60s.

After 5:00am tonight, widespread frost settles in. Otherwise, it will be mostly clear, with a low of around 29°F. The north-northwest wind will blow at approximately 10 mph.

Expect lingering frost between 7:00am and 8:00am on Monday. The day will be sunny, with a high near 45°F. The northwest wind will range from 5 to 15 mph, occasionally gusting up to 25 mph.

Monday night, the skies remain clear, and the temperature drops to around 27°F. After midnight, the northwest wind transitions to west-southwest, blowing at 5 to 10 mph.

Frost will be present before 8:00am on Tuesday, but the day will turn sunny, with a high near 57°F. The southwest wind will start at 5 to 10 mph and increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Clear skies persist, and the temperature settles around 41°F come Tuesday night. The southwest wind maintains a steady pace of 10 to 15 mph, occasionally gusting up to 25 mph.

Wednesday, you can expect a sunny day with a high near 65°F. The west-northwest wind will be around 10 mph.

Skies become partly cloudy Wednesday night, and the temperature drops to approximately 38°F. An east wind at 10 mph prevails.

Thursday will be partly sunny, with a high near 62°F. An east wind blows at 10 to 15 mph, occasionally gusting up to 20 mph.

There’s a 30 percent chance of showers Tuesday night, mainly after 1:00am. The night will be mostly cloudy, with a low of around 45°F.

Check back with Clarksville Online for any changes in the weather this week. Stay warm and enjoy the changing weather in Clarksville-Montgomery County.

