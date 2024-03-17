Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf to compete in Twin Oaks Intercollegiate

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team tees it up for the third team this spring when they compete at Missouri State’s Twin Oaks Intercollegiate, Monday-Tuesday, at Twin Oaks Country Club in Springfield, Missouri.

With a team-leading 71.94 stroke average this season, Reece Britt leads the Governors off the first tee in the Show Me State. Britt has carded 17 counting scores in 18 rounds played this season and is tied for the team lead with four rounds in the 60s and nine rounds at even or under par.

Jakob Falk Schollert is next in line for the Govs and ranks second on the team with a 73.00 stroke average. Falk Schollert leads the Govs with 20 counting scores in 20 rounds played and is tied for third on the team with two rounds in the 60s and six rounds at even or under par.

After recording his first collegiate ace last week, Seth Smith is next on the tee for Austin Peay State University. Smith ranks second on the team with a 72.65 stroke average; he also is tied for the team lead with four rounds in the 60s and nine rounds at even or under par. In 17 rounds played this season, Smith has carded 15 counting scores.

Daniel Love is next up for the Governors with a 74.30 stroke average. Love has carded a dozen counting scores in 20 rounds played this season, in addition to recording one round in the 60s and three rounds at even or under par.

Rounding out the lineup for the APSU Govs, Morgan Robinson makes his third appearance of the season and second-straight appearance in the lineup for head coach Robbie Wilson. Robinson has a 74.13 stroke average this season and has three counting scores in the five rounds he has played while in the lineup.

Finally, Michael Long will play as an individual at the Twin Oaks Intercollegiate. Long has a 77.60 stroke average in five rounds played this season.

For news and results, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.