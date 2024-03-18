Clarksville Gas and Water Department to observe Natural Gas Utility Workers’ Day

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) is observing national Natural Gas Utility Workers’ Day today!

This is the ninth year Natural Gas Utility Workers’ Day has been officially celebrated across the country. It is a time when communities such as ours recognize the employees who provide one of their most valuable assets—their natural gas utility.

The official Natural Gas Utility Workers’ Day is March 18th because that is the date of the New London, Texas, school explosion in 1937 that led to the widespread odorization of natural gas and an increased emphasis on safety. Safety is a vital aspect to natural gas distribution and the employees of distribution companies endeavor to make natural gas delivery as safe as possible through employee training, systems inspections and public outreach.

This annual nationwide event is a time to build public awareness about the hard work done by the employees of the Clarksville Gas Department who safely deliver natural gas to over 30,000 customers and maintain 979 miles of gas distribution line. Customers recognize the need to access reliable, affordable, safe energy and depend on the service of natural gas utility employees for that need.

“I applaud our expert team of employees who work around the clock in all types of weather and conditions to ensure natural gas is safely delivered to your homes and businesses,” said Troy Jones, Clarksville Gas Department Manager.

“The commitment they demonstrate to their craft and to the community earns them much-deserved praise every day and especially on Natural Gas Utility Workers’ Day,” said Jones.

Clarksville Gas and Water hopes you join them in supporting natural gas as a premier energy source for our country. As the cleanest-burning fossil fuel, natural gas can help us achieve energy security and build a more competitive economy.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our Gas Department professionals who consistently and without fail provide outstanding service to our community,” said Mark Riggins, Clarksville Gas & Water General Manager.

“Their response during the December 9th, 2023, tornado to ensure natural gas services were safe demonstrated their commitment to customers and to their community, setting themselves high above the normal standard of excellence. Please join me in applauding them today on Natural Gas Utility Workers’ Day,” said Riggins.

Learn more about the environmental, safety, and cost benefits of natural gas or how your natural gas system works by contacting the Clarksville Gas Department at 931.645.7422 or online, www.clarksvilletn.gov/251/Gas

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

