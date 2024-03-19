Gaelic Gastronomy

Written by Christie Crawford

Clarksville, TN – March 17th is the typical St. Patrick’s Day celebration or “Paddy, “ as they say in Ireland, from the patron saint Pádraig. Food on this special day is all about comfort, soothing the body and soul, and a perfect cuisine for the cold weather. And yes, Guinness and potatoes are involved.

In America, we celebrate with corned beef and cabbage but you won’t find it in the Emerald Isle. This dish was created by Irish immigrants settling in New York in neighborhoods close to existing Jewish areas. There they bought their meat from kosher delis and became fond of a beef brisket preserved with salt crystals known as “corns’. This easy-to-slice and tender meat, along with inexpensive traditional Irish vegetables such as cabbage, potatoes, and carrots, became the dish we cherish today.

You will find lamb or beef stew on many Irish tables this day or a big favorite, shepherd’s pie. Traditionally made of lamb cooked in red wine with herbs, corn, and peas, this entree is best known for having thick layers of mashed potatoes on top. It would be known as a cottage pie if you choose beef.

Irish soda bread will accompany the meal. Historically it was cooked on an open fire in a round that would be cut as a pie with a soda flavor we know as baking soda. The Irish version is plain, while the flavorful US version sometimes contains currants or caraway seeds. A cross is generally cut on the top to ward off mischievous fairies.

Other vegetables include boiled or braised cabbage, served with butter and sometimes vinegar. Another popular dish is Colcannon, coming from the Gaelic word cal ceannann, meaning white headed cabbage. This recipe is mashed potatoes blended in with cabbage, onions, butter or cream and is known as the soul food of Ireland (my personal favorite).