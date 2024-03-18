APSU Men’s Golf currently Seventh at Twin Oaks Intercollegiate

Springfield, MO – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team shot a six-over 290 in the first round of Missouri State’s Twin Oaks Intercollegiate and was tied for seventh place in the second round before play was suspended due to darkness, Monday, at Twin Oaks Country Club.

Jakob Falk Schollert led the Governors in the opening round, carding five birdies to shoot a three-under 68. Falk Schollert was one-over in the second round and was tied for 11th when play was suspended.

Morgan Robinson carded a one-over 72 in the first round and was at even-par in the second round to finish the day tied for 29th. Reece Britt and Seth Smith shot four-over 75 in the opening round and were both two-under par in the second round to finish tied for 32nd when play was suspended.

Rounding out the lineup for Austin Peay State University, Daniel Love shot a five-over 76 in the first round and was four-over par in the second round, finishing tied for 67th.

Playing as an individual for APSU, Michael Long posted a three-over 74 in the first round of the day and was two-over par in the second round to finish the day tied for 53rd place.

The second round of the Twin Oaks Intercollegiate resumes Tuesday morning before leading into the third and final round of the event. BirdieFire will have live scoring and updates for the event.

