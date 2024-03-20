Colcannon Recipe

Clarksville, TN – Colcannon is a traditional Irish dish that combines creamy mashed potatoes with cooked cabbage or kale. It’s a comforting and hearty side dish, perfect for colder days.

Colcannon is often served alongside roasted meats, sausages, or as part of a festive meal. Enjoy this comforting dish with family and friends!

Let’s break down the recipe:

3 Tbl butter

1 cup sliced green onions

4 medium potatoes, peeled, cooked and mashed (approximately 2 lbs)

3/4 cup 1% milk

1 small cabbage, cooked, drained and chopped (approximately 1 pound)

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp white pepper

Heat butter and salted green onions until softened but not browned, about 2 minutes. Add potatoes and stir to combine. Add milk and gently stir over low heat.

Add cabbage, salt, and pepper and stir over low heat until heated through.