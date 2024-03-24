34.9 F
Clarksville
Sunday, March 24, 2024
Four Chaplains Interfaith Memorial Service

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
Four Chaplains Interfaith Memorial Service. (Tony Centonze, Clarksville Living Magazine)
Four Chaplains Interfaith Memorial Service. (Tony Centonze, Clarksville Living Magazine)

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – For several years, the CSM Gary Crisp Post 289 of the American Legion has hosted a Four Chaplains Interfaith Memorial Service at Sykes Funeral Home, a somber ceremony that tells a story many might not have heard.

In February of 1943, Rev. George L. Fox, Dr. Alexander Goode, Rev. Clark V. Poling, and Father John P. Washington dramatically sacrificed their own lives to save the lives of others.

The ceremony tells the story of the sinking of the S.S. Dorchester, a troop transport ship, by a Japanese submarine. 904 men went into the water that night, and only 209 survived. For more information, search The Saga of the Four Chaplains.

