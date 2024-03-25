66.3 F
Clarksville
Monday, March 25, 2024
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis takes on Bellarmine, Tuesday

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Prepares for First-Time Meeting with Knights. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team hosts Bellarmine for a Tuesday 9:30am match at the Michael O. Buchanon Park Indoor Tennis Facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky. 

The match was moved from Clarksville to Bowling Green due to inclement weather. 

Austin Peay (7-6, 2-1 ASUN) earned a 6-1 victory over Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday. The Govs earned the doubles point with wins on courts two and three by Jana Leder paired with Luca Bohlen and Asia Fontana paired with Yu-Hua Cheng

The APSU Govs took five singles victories, only dropping the match on court six. 

Bellarmine (9-11, 1-3 ASUN) enters Tuesday’s contest after a 5-1 loss to Stetson, Sunday. Vendula Kryslova earned the Knights their sole point with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 win over Nadejda Maslova. 

This will be the first meeting between the Governors and the Knights. 

