Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce held its January Business After Hours at Holiday Inn Clarksville Northeast.

The gathering took place inside the hotel’s casual on-site restaurant, Burger Theory. The restaurant featured a variety of gourmet burgers, signature wraps, including the Philly cheesesteak and firecracker shrimp, and a selection of appetizers and desserts.

The networking event, which is held monthly, had a great turnout, with dozens of local business owners and leaders gathering around great food and frosty beverages.

Photo Gallery