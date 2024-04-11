Clarksville’s Downtown @ Sundown Unveils Electrifying 2024 Artist Line-Up

Clarksville, TN – The Downtown Commons announces th 2024 Downtown @ Sundown artist line-up. The season kicks off Friday, May 17th with The Party Feels. All shows begin at 7:00pm.

Downtown @ Sundown concerts are free and open to the public and take place on the Fridays below, May-October. Chairs and blankets are welcome; however, pets, coolers, smoking/vaping, and outside alcohol will not be allowed on-site.

In Downtown @ Sundown tradition, food trucks will be next to the venue.

2023 Downtown @ Sundown Lineup

May 17th – The Party Feels

June 7th – Motor City, Motown Tribute Band

June 21st – Ace Party Band

July 4th – Midnight Blue, Foreigner Tribute Band

July 19th – The Eagles Project, Eagles Tribute Band

August 2nd – Journey From the Heart, Journey/Heart Tribute Band

October 4th – Completely Unchained, Van Halen Tribute Band

Downtown @ Sundown was voted ‘Best Live Music’ in 2023.

Downtown @ Sundown is sponsored by Tristar Beverage Clarksville and F&M Bank, and Waste Connections of Clarksville is also involved.

Downtown Commons is located at 215 Legion Street.

Find more information at www.downtowncommons.org.