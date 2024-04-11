Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for April 11th–15th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – As the weekend approaches, Clarksville-Montgomery County residents can anticipate a mix of weather conditions, ranging from rainy Thursday to sunny skies by the weekend. These conditions will offer opportunities for outdoor activities and enjoyment.

Clarksville-Montgomery County can expect a wet start to the weekend as showers and thunderstorms, likely before 5:00pm, are forecasted for Thursday. With a high near 66, accompanied by gusty winds reaching up to 35 mph, residents should prepare for rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch.

Thursday night carries a 30 percent chance of lingering showers and thunderstorms before 8:00pm, gradually clearing up with temperatures dropping to around 48.

As the weekend begins, Friday brings a drastic change in weather conditions, with sunny skies and a high near 65, though accompanied by windy conditions with gusts as high as 30 mph.

It will be clear Friday night with temperatures around 45.

Expect a nice Saturday with sunshine, with a high near 76, and light southwest winds.

Some clouds may roll in on Saturday night, with temperatures around 59 and a south-southwest wind reaching up to 25 mph.

Sunday promises another sunny day, with temperatures climbing to around 79. However, winds are expected to pick up, reaching speeds of 20 to 30 mph.

It remains mostly clear Sunday night, with temperatures around 62 and southwest winds at 15 to 20 mph.

To start the work week on Monday, there’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1:00pm, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 81.

Monday night carries a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, with mostly cloudy conditions and temperatures around 64.

Stay tuned to Clarksville Online for the latest Clarksville weather conditions.