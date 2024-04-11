Empowering Young Artists: ArtLink’s Free Kits Spark Imagination

Clarksville, TN – Supporters of the Little Free Library initiative, which has boxes at 13 locations around town that offer free books for kids and adults, welcomed Maria Haycraft and her team from ArtLink and their donation of free arts/crafts supply kits.

Haycraft says its simply about art accessibility. “Kids who need a creative outlet can come by one of four locations and pick up a free art kit,” Haycraft said. “The kits include items like pipe cleaners, stickers, and clay, offering a variety of projects.”

The art kits will be available at three community center locations as well as the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library.

Karissa Poe, Director of the TN Chapter of Blue Star Families, worked with Councilwoman Ambar Marquis in 2023 to create the Little Free Library program. “We are so excited to be partnering with ArtLink,” Poe said. “We’ve gotten great feedback on this program so far. We have to restock our locations with books quite often. I also want to thank the members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. for all their support on this project.”

