Hopkinsville Community College Giving Day set for April 25th

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) is pleased to announce the launch of its inaugural HCC Giving Day on April 25th, 2024, during Community College Month.

“We are excited to join with our community, alumni and advocates to lend financial support to students facing financial hardships,” said HCC President / CEO Dr. Alissa Young. Funds will be used for need-based scholarships, re-stocking the food pantry, emergency aid and other needs of students to help them stay in school and complete their education.”

With many families facing economic challenges and a state workforce shortage in targeted industries, HCC Foundation Executive Director Yvette Eastham said the need for student support has never been greater.

“Since 2019, the HCC Foundation has expanded its services to students by initiating Pathfinder Pantry, the Goode Family Student Emergency Fund, and scholarships for students identified as Dreamers (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivers) and recipients or/and immediate relatives of Purple Heart recipients, along with other new scholarships. We’ve also spearheaded additions and improvements to Round Table Literary Park including an installation recognizing the contributions of Hopkinsville native Gloria Jean Watkins, bell hooks,” Eastham continued.

“Our donors have been exceptionally generous over the years, and we are grateful for their visionary gifts that have enabled these expanded resources as well as the construction of the newest campus structure, the Emerging Technologies Building,” she concluded.

According to a recent KCTCS survey, food insecurity is a significant issue facing Kentucky’s community college students, with 25 percent reporting low food security. By providing access to nutritious food, planners hope to provide a supportive environment where students can thrive both academically and personally.

“Our college has been the beneficiary of tremendous investment by dozens of individuals and organizations, including the Rotary Club of Hopkinsville. Giving Day 2024 will allow us to recognize the transformative investment the club has made in the youth of the county as they embark on their 74th Annual Auction, this year dubbed Purposeful Pathways. The theme and timing complement HCC perfectly as we are known by our mascot, Pathfinder,” Dr. Young added.

=The college will honor the Rotary Club of Hopkinsville during a kick-off breakfast April 25th, 7:30am featuring new KCTCS President Dr. Ryan Quarles as the special guest speaker. For information on attending the breakfast, call the President’s office, 270.707.3707.

Hopkinsville Community College joins the Kentucky Community and Technical College System and the other 15 colleges in this 24-hour fundraiser.

Individuals, businesses and organizations interested in supporting Hopkinsville Community College students can designate their gift directly to the college foundation, and early giving is already open.

To participate and make a meaningful impact on the future workforce of Hopkinsville and the Pennyrile, visit the Hopkinsville Community College Giving Day website https://alumni.kctcs.edu/g/hopkinsville-giving-day .

Be sure to follow KCTCS Giving Day on social media by searching #KCTCSGivingDay.

About Hopkinsville Community College



For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; pre-baccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.

As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers.

For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.