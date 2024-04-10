APSU Beach Volleyball blanks UT Martin, 5-0

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team earned its fourth-straight win and second-straight sweep in a 5-0 victory against UT Martin on Wednesday at the Atkins Family Beach Volleyball Facility.
Tristin Smith and Jillian Stein began the day’s events with a 21-17, 21-15 victory against UT Martin’s Reagan McGee and Kayla Carell, while Payton Deidesheimer and Maggie Duyos’ match was the next two go final, as the duo split a pair of 21-17 sets and won the third frame, 15-8.
Riley Marshall and Jamie Seward dropped their first set, 21-17, but battled back to win the final two frames, 21-17, 15-11, respectively, to clinch the victory for the Governors.
With the result already decided, Kelsey Mead and Mikayla Powell also battled back after dropping a first set and won the final two framed, 21-14, 15-8.
In the final match of the day, Aurora Bibolotti and Anna Rita won 21-15, 21-18 from the No. 1 position.
Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball
The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team concludes the regular season at Central Arkansas’ Beach Bear Clash, Friday-Saturday. The Govs take on Missouri State on Friday at 9:00am, to begin a two-match day, followed by a 1:00pm contest against Tarleton State. APSU concludes the regular season against Atlantic Sun Conference foe Central Arkansas on Saturday at 9:00am, in Conway, Arkansas.
Austin Peay vs. UT Martin Results
Austin Peay 5, UT Martin 0
- Aurora Bibolotti / Anna Rita (APSU) def. Olivia O’Keefe/Jenna Vallee (UTM) 21-15, 21-18
- Kelsey Mead / Mikayla Powell (APSU) def. Dylan Mott/Sydney Eckhardt (UTM) 19-21, 21-14, 15-8
- Riley Marshall / Jamie Seward (APSU) def. Ryan Rednour/Addy Vaughn (UTM) 17-21, 21-17, 15-11
- Payton Deidesheimer / Maggie Duyos (APSU) def. Kristin Phillips/Haeleigh Paulino (UTM) 21-17, 17-21, 15-8
- Tristin Smith / Jillian Stein (APSU) def. Reagan McGee/Kayla Carrell (UTM) 21-17, 21-15
Ext. Dylan Sulcer/Katie Cruise (UTM) def. Elizabeth Wheat / Montana-Rae Pelak (APSU) 21-16, 21-16
Order of Finish: 5, 4, 3*, 1, 2