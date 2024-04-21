57.4 F
Clarksville
Sunday, April 21, 2024
Nashville Sounds defeats Omaha Storm Chasers 7-3, Sunday

Sounds Take Series Finale, Earn First Series Win

By News Staff
Tyler Black adds four RBI, makes stunning catch as Nashville Sounds stays perfect on Sundays with a 7-3 victory over Omaha Storm Chasers. (Nashville Sounds)
Nashville SoundsNashville, TN – In a game that was tied through the sixth, a late four-run burst by the Nashville Sounds (11-10) helped carry them to a 7-3 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers (12-9) on Sunday afternoon at First Horizon Park. The victory gave Nashville their first series win of the season.

Deadlocked in a 3-3 game through six, the Sounds capitalized on several free passes by rehabbing Royals reliever Jake Brentz (0-1). The left-hander got into trouble in the seventh, loading the bases on a couple of walks and a fielder’s choice with nobody out.

Chavez Young was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force the go-ahead run home, and another free pass with Tyler Black allowed another run to score, making it 5-3. Black added a couple more RBI for four on the game with a bases-loaded single through the middle of the infield for two more insurance runs in the eighth.

The Sounds jumped ahead early in the game with a couple of long balls. Vinny Capra plated Brewer Hicklen with a second-inning sacrifice fly for the game’s first run. Then, in the third, Young and Black hit back-to-back solo shots off Storm Chasers starter Jonah Dipoto to make it 3-0. However, Omaha chipped away to tally one run in each middle inning to make it 3-3.

The best bullpen in Triple-A baseball locked in through the late innings to preserve the win. Kevin Herget (2-0) worked a scoreless seventh inning after allowing an inherited runner to score in the sixth. Corbin Martin and Rob Zastryzny then worked 1-2-3 eighth and ninth innings, respectively, to put the Storm Chasers away.

Black tied a career-high with four RBI, his second four-RBI performance of the series. He went 2-for-4 at the plate with a homer, walk, and run scored. The first baseman also made a terrific over-the-shoulder catch in shallow right field for the final out in the ninth. Young added a hit and a pair of RBI out of the nine spot of the lineup.

Nashville will have Monday off before they begin a six-game series against the Louisville Bats. Right-hander Carlos Rodríguez (0-3, 6.75) is the probable starter for the Sounds. Louisville’s starting pitcher is to be announced. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:05pm. central from Louisville Slugger Field.

Post-Game Notes

  • Tyler Black (2-for-4, R, HR, 4 RBI, BB) tied a career-high with four RBI in the game—his fourth four-RBI game in his career and second in six games.
  • Chavez Young’s third-inning homer was his first of the season. His last blast, a three-run blast on August 20, 2023, at Bowie, was with Altoona.
  • Brewer Hicklen walked twice, scored a run and stole a base in the win. He’s reached base safely in 18 of 20 games this season and his 11 stolen bases is tied for the most in the International League.
  • Rob Zastryzny tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning, striking out a couple of Storm Chasers. He’s yet to allow a run in eight appearances (8.0 IP) this season (1 H, 0 BB, 12 K, 0.13 WHIP, .040 BAA).

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets and season ticket memberships for the remainder of the 2024 season are on sale now.

For more information, call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

