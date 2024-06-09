Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for June 9th–13th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This week in Clarksville-Montgomery County will see a mix of weather conditions, ranging from thunderstorms to sunny skies, with temperatures fluctuating between the high 50s and high 80s.

Residents should prepare for a wet start to the week, with thunderstorms likely on Sunday, followed by a gradual clearing and a rise in temperatures as the week progresses.

On Sunday, showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly before noon, with cloudy skies and a high near 78. Winds will shift from the west-southwest to the north-northwest at around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%, with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, though higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.

There is a slight chance of showers before 7:00pm on Sunday night, followed by patchy fog and gradually clearing skies, with a low around 58 and calm northwest winds.

Monday will bring sunny skies and a high near 79, with light northwest winds increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday night will be mostly clear with patchy fog after 4:00am and a low around 54, with calm north winds.

Expect sunny conditions and a high near 79 on Tuesday, with calm winds becoming north-northeast at around 5 mph.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with patchy fog after 1am and a low of around 56.

It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with a high near 84 and calm winds becoming south-southeast around 5 mph.

Expect it to be mostly clear with patchy fog after 1:00am Wednesday night and a low around 61.

There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday after 1:00pm, with patchy fog before 8:00am and a high near 89.

Thursday night will be mostly clear with patchy fog and a low of around 67.

Overall, this week in Clarksville-Montgomery County, we will transition from a wet and stormy start to clearer, warmer days. Residents should stay updated on weather conditions, particularly early in the week, and enjoy the sunny skies and mild temperatures as the week progresses.