Clarksville Police Department reports Possible Explosive Device Found at KP Auto Sales on Fort Campbell Boulevard

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a 911 call regarding a possible explosive device found in a vehicle at KP Auto Sales on Fort Campbell Boulevard.

The call was made at approximately 9:07am by someone who had just picked up the vehicle from a scrap yard. The caller reported finding a small black bag with what appeared to be a fuse protruding from it.

In response, Avalon Street between Fort Campbell Boulevard and Sevier Street has been closed off. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Bomb Squad has been notified and is currently on the scene.

Citizens are advised to avoid the area until it is declared safe. Clarksville Fire Rescue and Montgomery County EMS are also present at the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

