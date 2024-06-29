Leadership Tennessee Names Emerging Leaders to Leadership Tennessee NEXT Class IX Program

Nashville, TN – Leadership Tennessee, a collective with a mission to foster non-partisan dialogue on issues of state importance, today announced 32 individuals named to the Leadership Tennessee NEXT program, the ninth class to participate.

Leadership Tennessee NEXT is the state’s only statewide leadership program focusing on Tennessee’s existing and emerging leaders and spanning geographic and industry boundaries.

“The individuals selected for the year’s class are exceptionally intelligent and talented, chosen for their many strengths and unique contributions,” said Alfred Degrafinreid II, president and CEO, Leadership Tennessee. “As a collective, the LT NEXT class is expected to be a powerful force, capable of collaborating in innovative ways. Their diverse skill sets will be instrumental in driving progress and addressing the challenges that Tennessee is facing.”

This year’s class includes representatives from 11 Tennessee counties with diverse professional experience in a wide range of sectors and industries.



During each class session, members will be able to engage with those from the Signature Program, learn about issues and opportunities specific to Tennessee, and engage in personal skill development.

Individuals named to the cohort, alphabetically by county, are:

East Tennessee

Kirsten Ert Acuff , City Manager, City of Lakesite, Hamilton County

, City Manager, City of Lakesite, Hamilton County Shadrina Booker , Director of Community Engagement, City of Chattanooga, Hamilton County

, Director of Community Engagement, City of Chattanooga, Hamilton County Gabby Billiot , Associate Education Designer, Education Design Lab, Washington County

, Associate Education Designer, Education Design Lab, Washington County Ebony Capshaw , Enrollment and Program Advisor, Knoxville College, Anderson County

, Enrollment and Program Advisor, Knoxville College, Anderson County Kelli Fletcher , Marketing and Communications Director, Ballad Health, Washington County

, Marketing and Communications Director, Ballad Health, Washington County Candice Graham , Executive Director, Mainstreet Dayton, Rhea County

, Executive Director, Mainstreet Dayton, Rhea County Randal Harrell , Market Executive, Synovus Bank, Hamilton County

, Market Executive, Synovus Bank, Hamilton County Matt Hensley , Assistant Professor, East Tennessee State University, Greene County

, Assistant Professor, East Tennessee State University, Greene County Quincy Jenkins , Vice President, Organizational Culture and Engagement, Chattanooga State Community College, Hamilton County

, Vice President, Organizational Culture and Engagement, Chattanooga State Community College, Hamilton County Amy Lowdermilk, Adult Education Instructor and Career Coach, Southeast Tennessee Adult Education – TCAT Athens, Hamilton County

Tenasa Lucas-McGhee , Chief Operating Officer, The Nonprofit Resource Center, Hamilton County

, Chief Operating Officer, The Nonprofit Resource Center, Hamilton County Kia Ruffin, Mental Health Clinician, Intentional Healing Empowerment Center, Hamilton County

Mental Health Clinician, Intentional Healing Empowerment Center, Hamilton County Brad Scott, Chief Executive Officer, Prep Public Schools, Hamilton County

Chief Executive Officer, Prep Public Schools, Hamilton County Mark Stevans , Director of Communications, Special Projects and WIOA, First Tennessee Development District, Greene County

, Director of Communications, Special Projects and WIOA, First Tennessee Development District, Greene County McKenzie Templeton, Programming and Engagement Director, Northeast Tennessee Regional Hub, Washington County

Middle Tennessee



Denise Atwater , Director of Supported Employment, Park Center, Davidson County

, Director of Supported Employment, Park Center, Davidson County Taylre Beaty , State Broadband Director, Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, Davidson County

, State Broadband Director, Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, Davidson County Destiny Brown , Senior Management Consultant, Customer Focused Government, State of Tennessee, Davidson County

, Senior Management Consultant, Customer Focused Government, State of Tennessee, Davidson County D’Llisha Davis , Educator / Entertainment, MNPS / Nashfeels, Wilson County

, Educator / Entertainment, MNPS / Nashfeels, Wilson County David DelRio , Assistant Controller, Blatter Technologies, Marshall County

, Assistant Controller, Blatter Technologies, Marshall County Michael Deurlein, Deputy Executive Director of Policy and Research, Tennessee State Board of Education, Davidson County

Katie Hazelwood , Program Officer, Scarlett Family Foundation, Davidson County

, Program Officer, Scarlett Family Foundation, Davidson County Timothy Hughes , First Vice President, NAACP Nashville Branch, Davidson County

, First Vice President, NAACP Nashville Branch, Davidson County Brynn Plummer , Vice President/Director, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, AllianceBernstein, Davidson County

, Vice President/Director, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, AllianceBernstein, Davidson County Robert Wallace , Executive Officer – Resource Strategy, Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools, Davidson County

, Executive Officer – Resource Strategy, Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools, Davidson County Bryce Warden , Director of Education-to-Work Initiatives, State Collaborative On Reforming Education (SCORE), Davidson County

, Director of Education-to-Work Initiatives, State Collaborative On Reforming Education (SCORE), Davidson County John Williams, Associate Vice Chancellor for Government Relations, Tennessee Board of Regents, Williamson County

West Tennessee

Lindsay Dawkins , Chief of Staff, Greater Jackson Chamber, Madison County

, Chief of Staff, Greater Jackson Chamber, Madison County Brandi Linsey , Campus Coordinator, Tennessee College of Applied Technology Memphis – Bartlett Campus, Shelby County

, Campus Coordinator, Tennessee College of Applied Technology Memphis – Bartlett Campus, Shelby County Nekishia Woods Dobbins , Manager-Advocacy Operations Communications, Memphis Education Fund, Shelby County

, Manager-Advocacy Operations Communications, Memphis Education Fund, Shelby County Edmond McDavis, III , Director, Tennessee Delta Alliance, Shelby County

, Director, Tennessee Delta Alliance, Shelby County Pedro Velasquez, Executive Director, Lifedoc Health, Shelby County

Candidates are selected by an anonymous selection committee and evaluated based on the following criteria: professionals who excel in their fields, are engaged in service to their various communities and are dedicated to improving the lives of Tennesseans.

Since Leadership Tennessee’s founding, more than 600 members have graduated from both Leadership Tennessee NEXT and the organization’s Signature Program.

The cohort’s work will begin in August and run through November 2024.

About Leadership Tennessee

Leadership Tennessee was founded in 2013 as an initiative of the College of Leadership and Public Service at Lipscomb University, and in 2021, it launched as an independent 501(c)(3).

The program fosters collaborative, non-partisan dialogue on issues of state importance, connecting a network of diverse leaders and engaged citizens. Citizens with demonstrated community and professional leadership from every region of the state bring their diverse backgrounds and experiences to an in-depth exploration of the complex issues facing Tennessee, with a focus on how leaders can collaborate to effectively address those issues.