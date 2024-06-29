Over 130,000 Baseus Magnetic Wireless Charging Power Banks Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Imported by Shenzhen Baseus Technology

Description: This recall involves Baseus power banks with model numbers PPCXM06 and PPCXW06. Both PPCXM06 and PPCXW06 were offered in white, black, light blue, and light pink colors. Both models have a magnetic side that attaches to mobile phones with magnetic charging functionality. The model number is displayed on the magnetic side of the device, and “20W” is displayed on the non-magnetic side. Model PPCXM06 measures about 4 in. x 2-½ in. x 0.64 in., and model PPCXW06 measures about 4 in. x 2-½ in. x ½ in. Only power banks with model numbers PPCXM06 and PPCXW06 are part of this recall. Some power banks were listed on Amazon under the model number PPXCW06.

Note: Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not throw this recalled battery in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled battery in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores.