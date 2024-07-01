Austin Peay State University Class “The Girls of Summer” Explores Cultural Impact of Taylor Swift, Barbie, Beyoncé

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) to offer an innovative new class titled “The Girls of Summer,” where students explore how Barbie, Beyonce, and Taylor Swift have significantly influenced the national conversation and global economy over the past year.

Dr. Christina Hicks-Goldston, a professor in Austin Peay State University’s Department of Communication, designed “The Girls of Summer: Barbie, Beyonce, and Taylor” based on her presentation at the 2023 World Conference on Gender and Women’s Studies, which explored the trio’s far-reaching impact on society.

“My main objective was that when we talk about women’s empowerment or feminism, I want young women to see that there’s something going out on there besides fashion, hair and who’s got the most likes,” said Hicks-Goldston, who also presented the research at Austin Peay State University in February. “These young women were providing something with a real message, and that’s to be confident in who you are – don’t let anyone tell you that you’re less than because you’re a woman.“

The course was held in May over three weeks, each focused on one of the women being covered. Undergraduate and graduate students signed up for a deep dive into the artistic and cultural significance of works, including “Barbie,” the Renaissance World Tour, and the Eras Tour.

“This class has been an enriching experience,” said Anah Lott, a senior professional communication major. “The discussions have highlighted the power of music to unite communities, celebrate womanhood and challenge social norms … the opportunity to analyze and interpret these women’s impact from multiple perspectives has been invaluable.”

From Barbie’s exploration of gender roles and Taylor Swift’s embrace of political activism to Beyonce’s work elevating Black country artists through her 2024 album “Cowboy Carter,” the class also covered the stories behind each of its subjects.

“I enjoyed this class quite a lot,” said Matthew Bywaters, a first-year graduate student in the marketing communication program. “I was skeptical going in because I come from a biology background, so I didn’t know what to expect. It ended up being much deeper than I realized, and I’m glad I was able to catch this course.”

To make the class more immediate and engaging, Hicks-Goldston incorporated video messages and clips while encouraging students to review feature articles instead of academic journals.

“I included fun video clips for the students, such as the original opening of ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ contrasted with the parody of that scene in ‘Barbie,’ trailers for Beyonce’s previous concert films and performances, and examples of Taylor Swift’s previous film and television appearances,” she said.

“Students told me they enjoyed those video clips in addition to the material they were discussing and critiquing in the course,” she stated.

Brandie Duke, a second-year graduate student in the corporate communication program, said she particularly appreciated the class’s focus on cultural change through the arts.

“There is genuine academic value in understanding the impact these women have had through their influence, methods of communication, and symbolism as agents of change,” she said. “I believe that very often, the arts facilitate those changes on a larger scale than they are given credit for. Art and communication are social sciences that can be truly beautiful and complex.”

Hicks-Goldston plans to continue exploring Barbie, Beyonce, and Taylor Swift’s spheres of influence through an academic research paper, building on the successes and insights gained from the class.

“The level of participation for a three-week class was tremendous, and everybody was engaged,” she said. “It was a lot of fun, and I think it was a great experience for the undergraduate students. I definitely had to raise the bar because there were graduate students in the class, but everyone did amazing work.”