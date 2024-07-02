Clarksville Offices to Observe Independence Day with July 4th Closure

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville offices will be closed Thursday, July 4th, 2024 in observance of Independence Day. Additionally, revenue collections will be closed on Friday, July 5th.

Public safety departments will be on duty as usual Thursday, and all essential city services will continue.

Parks and Recreation

Parks and Recreation recreation centers, as well as Fort Defiance, will be closed Thursday, July 4th. Pools and golf courses will remain open to the public.

All parks and recreation facilities will resume regular hours on Friday, July 5th.

Clarksville Transit System

Clarksville Transit System will be closed as well. No regular bus service will run on July 4th.

Normal route service will resume Friday, July 5th.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department

Clarksville Gas and Water administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers, also will be closed Thursday.

In the event of a gas, water or sewer emergency, customers should call 931.645.7400, or the emergency after-hours line, 931.645.0116. The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, automated pay by phone; and online bill payment feature, will be operational.

CDE Lilghtband

CDE Lightband offices will be closed on Thursday. In the event of a power outage, customers can text OUT to 85700 for assistance.

For broadband service issues, bill payments, and all other inquiries, please visit cdelightband.com or call 931.648.8151.

Finance & Revenue

In addition to Independence Day, Revenue Collections at both City Hall and the North Service Center will be closed on Friday, July 5th.

During the closure, taxpayers can still make payments on the City’s website (www.cityofclarksville.com) or utilize the drop box located outside of the City Hall building.

Revenue Collections at both City Hall and the North Service Center will reopen on Monday, July 8th for regularly scheduled hours.

All other City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Friday, July 5th, for regularly scheduled hours.