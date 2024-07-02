Nashville Sounds comes back to First Horizon Park for series against Memphis Redbirds, Iowa Cubs

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club returns to First Horizon Park on Thursday, July 4th, for their final homestand before the All-Star break.

The Memphis Redbirds come to Nashville for the first time in 2024 for three games.

After a two-day break, the Iowa Cubs play a six-game set in their only trip to Hit City this season.

Listed below are the festivities and promotions for the opening series.

Nashville Sounds vs. Memphis Redbirds

6:05pm | Gates open at 5:00pm.

A special postgame Independence Day fireworks celebration presented by BNA.

The Sounds will wear their specialty Fourth of July hats featuring the team’s signature ‘N’ logo on an American flag backdrop. Fans can purchase the on-field and stretch-fit versions at the Sounds Pro Shop.

Club Level Cookout – This unique ticket offer includes a Club Level ticket, all-you-can-eat picnic (Hamburgers, Hot Dogs, BBQ Pulled Pork, chips, cookies, etc.) on the Budweiser Deck, Budweiser and Bud Light canned beer, soda, water and access to the Brauer Lounge. Tickets can be purchased here.

Nothing Bundt Cakes will be selling Bundtlets near The Band Box with proceeds benefitting the Nashville Sounds Foundation.

Nashville Sounds vs. Memphis Redbirds

6:35pm | Gates open at 5:30pm

Dolly & Reba 2024 T-shirt Giveaway (first 1,000 fans).

Red, White and Blue Night presented by Hunt Brothers Pizza – The Sounds welcome active and retired military members to a night at the ballpark, with tickets provided by our partners.

The Sounds will wear specialty military-themed jerseys that are available via online auction. The auction benefits The Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center at Middle Tennessee State University. The Sounds will also wear Armed Forces Day hats that are on sale now in the Sounds Pro Shop.

Pregame musical performance with artist Josh David under the guitar scoreboard from 5:30pm – 5:55pm.

Nothing Bundt Cakes will be selling Bundtlets near The Band Box with proceeds benefitting the Nashville Sounds Foundation.

FOX 17 News postgame fireworks show.

Nashville Sounds vs. Memphis Redbirds

6:35pm | Gates open at 5:15pm

Throwback Decades Shirt Giveaway (first 1,000 fans).

Decades Night: A Tribute to the 1980s – Fans will have a gnarly night at the ballpark, celebrating everything that was the 1980s.

Hit City Saturday – Fans can enjoy pregame music with artist Sykamore under the guitar scoreboard from 5:15pm – 5:45pm. The Sounds will also wear their Hit City jerseys on Saturdays throughout the season.

Tuesday, July 9th

Nashville Sounds vs. Iowa Cubs

6:35pm | Gates open at 5:30pm

Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday – Bring your favorite four-legged friend to First Horizon Park. Tickets start at $30.00 ($25.00 for humans; $5.00 for dog) plus taxes and fees. Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit Wags and Walks Nashville. Limit one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way. The Vanderbilt Health Picinic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

Nashville Sounds vs. Iowa Cubs

6:35pm | Gates open at 5:30pm

Pat Summit UT Basketball Jersey Giveaway presented by First Horizon (first 1,000 fans).

Women in Sports Night – Join the Sounds in honoring extraordinary achievements in girls’ and women’s sports and the positive influence athletic participation brings to their lives. The evening will be filled with celebrating the contributions of women in the industry, honoring local greats and showcasing the progress the Sounds are proud to be a part of.

Winning Wednesday, presented by Pepsi – The first 500 fans to the ballpark are invited to play Music Bingo throughout the game. All bingo boards will have a coupon redeemable for a small Pepsi fountain soda from the concession stand. Winning bingo boards can be turned into the Music Bingo prize table behind section 113 while supplies last. Prizes include tickets, merchandise and gift cards from local Nashville businesses. All fans will have the opportunity to round the bases postgame if the Sounds win.



Kroger Wednesday – Fans can purchase four (4) Select Section tickets, four (4) hot dogs (4) and four (4) Pepsi fountain sodas for just $44.00. Kroger Wednesday tickets must be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office by showing proof of the Kroger mobile app.

Thursday, July 11th

Nashville Sounds vs. Iowa Cubs

6:35pm | Gates open at 5:30pm

Throwback Thursday, presented by Budweiser – The Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team’s original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Nashville Sounds vs. Iowa Cubs

6:35pm | Gates open at 5:30pm

Lipscomb Night – Lipscomb fans, join your fellow Bisons with the Sounds. Tickets, which come with $10.00 of loaded value at the concession stands, can be purchased here.

Martin’s Potato Rolls Exit Giveaway (first 2,000 fans upon exiting First Horizon Park after the game).

FOX 17 News postgame fireworks show.

Nashville Sounds vs. Iowa Cubs

6:35pm | Gates open at 5:00pm

Margaritaville Night presented by the Alzheimer’s Association of Middle Tennessee – Calling all Parrotheads! The Sounds give you a License to Chill for the night. Fans can enjoy pregame music with Doyle Grisham, John Frinzi and Brendan Mayer of the Coral Reefer Band under the guitar scoreboard from 5:00pm – 5:45pm.

Margaritaville Sun Hat Giveaway presented by First Horizon (first 2,000 fans).

Margaritaville Jersey Auction – The Sounds will wear specialty Margaritaville jerseys. Fans can bid on the game-worn jerseys beginning on July 9th. All proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association of Middle Tennessee.

Nashville Sounds vs. Iowa Cubs

1:05pm | Gates open at Noon.

Sunday Family Fun Day with postgame Kids Round the Bases presented by First Horizon.

Pregame autographs by select Sounds players from 12:10pm – 12:30pm on the third base concourse near section 107.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Horizon Park. The offer is valid for four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55+ and government-issued military I.D. required at the Ticket Office). Subject to availability; no phone orders.

The Nashville Sounds media partners include Midwest Communications, Cumulus Media Nashville, FOX 17 News, Cromwell Media Nashville, and Main Street Media of Tennessee.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships and single-game tickets for the 2024 season are on sale now.

For more information, call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.