Austin Peay State University Baseball’s Jon Jon Gazdar, Lyle Miller-Green Named First Team Academic All-Americans

Austin, TX – Austin Peay State University (APSU) shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar and outfielder Lyle Miller-Green were each named First Team Academic All-America® as selected by College Sports Communicators, Tuesday.

The duo became the first APSU student-athletes named First Team Academic All-Americans in program history. Gazdar and Miller-Green are the Governors baseball team’s 10th and 11th Academic All-American honorees and the first since Reed Harper earned third-team honors in 2012. In addition, they are the eighth and ninth Austin Peay State University student-athletes to earn First Team Academic All-America® recognition all-time.

The Academic All-America® honor caps Miller-Green’s incredible 2024 campaign that saw him earn All-America recognition from each of the six organizations that publish an All-America list. The Burke, Virginia native, was the Atlantic Sun Conference’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year after earning his bachelor’s degree in general studies in December with a 3.61 GPA and posted a 4.00 GPA during his first semester of graduate school.

In addition, he rewrote the record books in 2024, setting Austin Peay State University’s single-season records for home runs (30), RBI (94), and runs scored (94) while batting .393 and setting program records with a .900 slugging percentage and .533 on-base percentage. He also set the ASUN single-season records for home runs, runs scored, and slugging percentage.

Gazdar, a Walnut Creek, California product, was the ASUN’s Defensive Player of the Year, a First Team All-ASUN pick, and an Academic All-ASUN honoree. He finished the season batting .405 with 21 doubles, 55 RBI, and 67 runs scored.

He pieced together a 40-game reached safely streak, the fifth streak of 40-plus games in program history. He accomplished that feat while remaining one of the nation’s toughest batters to strike out for a second consecutive year, averaging a strikeout every 16.9 at-bats (5th via NCAA) or in 5.0 percent of all plate appearances (5th via D1Baseball.com).

The APSU Govs’ shortstop also showed off his glove while starting all 54 games and was charged with only seven errors on 193 chances. Gazdar received his bachelor’s degree in general studies in May while posting a 4.00 GPA.

2024 First Team All-America (NCBWA, Perfect Game, College Baseball Foundation)

2024 First Team CSC Academic All-America

2024 Second Team All-America (ABCA)

2024 Third Team All-America (Baseball America)

2024 ABCA/Rawlings First Team All-Southeast Region

2024 ASUN Player of the Year

2024 ASUN Scholar-Athlete of the Year

2024 First Team All-ASUN

2024 Academic All-ASUN

2024 NCBWA Dick Howser Trophy Semifinalist

2024 John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award Semifinalist

2024 USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award Watch List

He is the seventh Governors’ athlete to earn a conference’s Player of the Year Award, and the first since 2013 when Craig Massoni won the Ohio Valley Conference’s award.

2024 First Team CSC Academic All-America

2024 Second Team All-America (ABCA)

2024 ABCA/Rawlings First Team All-Southeast Region

2024 Brooks Wallace Award Finalist

2024 ASUN Defensive Player of the Year

2024 First Team All-ASUN

2024 Academic All-ASUN

