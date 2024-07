Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the motorcyclist involved in the crash last night has died as a result of his injuries. The victim’s name will not be released until CPD can verify that the next of kin notifications have been made.

The crash occurred on Ted Crozier Sr. Boulevard at Weatherly Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FACT Investigator Gadberry at 931.648.0656, ext. 5221.