Clarksville Police Department reports Crash with Injuries I-24 Mile Marker 3

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently on the scene of a crash with injuries on Interstate 24, mile marker 3, westbound side.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is responding to investigate, and CPD is attempting to divert traffic off I-24 at exit 4.

The interstate is currently shut down, and CPD is asking the public to avoid the area and find alternate routes until further notice.

If you have any inquiries about the crash, don’t hesitate to get in touch with THP. CPD is only involved in traffic control.