Circuit Court Clerk Wendy Davis Endorses Republican Joe Smith for District 68 Representative

Clarksville, TN – With Deputy Speaker Curtis Johnson’s upcoming retirement as the representative for District 68, one candidate stands out as having the knowledge, experience, and qualities to represent the district successfully. That candidate is Republican Joe Smith, and I offer my wholehearted endorsement for his ability to do just that.

I have known Joe Smith for many years. He was born and raised right here in Montgomery County and learned the value of hard work as a farm hand on his family’s farm in Sango. He graduated from Clarksville High School in 2002 and then joined the Marine Corps during a time of war.

After serving honorably, he came home and chose to put himself in harm’s way again to serve others as a firefighter, hazardous materials technician, and emergency medical responder. Today, that lifetime of service continues as he serves as Montgomery County Commissioner for District 3. He and his wife, Una, also run the family business, Jodi’s Cabinet Sales.

As a County Commissioner, Joe has always been a voice for all of Clarksville-Montgomery County. He truly cares about the people and the community and puts countless hours into ensuring we’re represented successfully. He has defended our rights, advocated for parents, children, educators, first responders, and veterans, and he has always looked for creative solutions to issues. Because of his work ethic and integrity, his fellow County Commissioners elected Joe to be Mayor Pro Tempore.

Joe Smith is the only candidate running for the seat with the experience and demonstrated track record of success to represent the people of his district in the State House.

Please join me in voting for Joe Smith in the August 1st Republican Primary for state representative in District 68.

Wendy Davis

Circuit Court Clerk