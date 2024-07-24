Clarksville Police Department requests public help Identifying Motor Vehicle Theft Suspect

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating the Theft of a Motor Vehicle case that occurred on July 23rd, 2024, at approximately 8:00pm on Zurich Court.

The victims’ car was abandoned on Teakwood Drive, and a witness stated that a white female wearing a white shirt and pink shorts was seen running away from the vehicle.

Video cameras captured the suspect, and CPD detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying her.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please get in touch with CPD Detective Adair at 931.648.0656, ext. 5188,

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.