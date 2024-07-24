84 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department requests public help Identifying Motor Vehicle Theft Suspect
News

Clarksville Police Department requests public help Identifying Motor Vehicle Theft Suspect

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police are trying to identify the person in this photo for Theft of a Motor Vehicle.
Clarksville Police are trying to identify the person in this photo for Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating the Theft of a Motor Vehicle case that occurred on July 23rd, 2024, at approximately 8:00pm on Zurich Court.

The victims’ car was abandoned on Teakwood Drive, and a witness stated that a white female wearing a white shirt and pink shorts was seen running away from the vehicle.

Video cameras captured the suspect, and CPD detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying her.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please get in touch with CPD Detective Adair at 931.648.0656, ext. 5188,

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Red River Street water outage for water main leak repair
Next article
Clarksville Police Department search for Runaway Juvenile Kenyon Perkins
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online