Clarksville Police Department search for Runaway Juvenile Kenyon Perkins

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Kenyon Perkins (black male). Perkins ran away from a residence on Paradise Hill Road on July 23rd, 2024 at around 2:00pm.

He is 5’11” tall, weighs approximately 165 lbs, and has short black hair and brown eyes. If anyone sees Perkins or knows of his whereabouts, please call 911 so an officer can check on his welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to please get in touch with CPD Detective Heath at 931.648.0656, ext 5223.