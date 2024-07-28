Tennessee Seeks State Capitol Christmas Tree and Ornaments

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of General Services and the Governor’s Office are calling on Tennesseans to help find the perfect Christmas tree for the State Capitol and to contribute ornaments for its decoration.

“Each year, Maria and I look forward to continuing the Tennessee tradition of generosity throughout the holiday season,” said Governor Bill Lee. “As we embark on the search for a Christmas tree, I invite Tennesseans to join us in working together to find an evergreen that embodies the spirit, unity, and pride of Tennessee as we prepare our hearts to receive the ultimate gift, the birth of Christ.”

The State is seeking a Norway Spruce tree (or similar), standing between 30 and 40 feet tall, to serve as this year’s Capitol Christmas Tree. Residents who wish to propose a tree for consideration should send photographs of the tree along with their contact information and the tree’s location to TN.Tree@tn.gov.

In addition to the tree search, the State invites Tennesseans to donate ornaments symbolic of Tennessee or their local community to decorate the Capitol Christmas Tree.

Those interested in contributing an ornament should provide the following information with the ornament:

Individual or group name

Mailing address

Email address

A brief description of the ornament and its significance

Tennesseans can mail their ornaments and this information to:

Christmas In July

TN Tower, Davidson Room

312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, 2nd Floor

Nashville, TN 37243

While not all ornaments may be used this year, the State will retain donations for potential use in future years.

Governor Lee will illuminate the selected tree during the annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on Monday, December 2nd, following the Thanksgiving holiday, as part of the Christmas at the Capitol celebration.

This initiative offers a unique opportunity for Tennessee residents to participate in a beloved holiday tradition and showcase their State pride.