Montgomery County Unemployment rate goes up in June

Seasonal Employment Changes Impact June County Unemployment Rates

Nashville, TN – Annual seasonal changes in employment, such as school breaks, caused Tennessee’s county unemployment numbers to increase in June, according to new data released by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

Unlike the statewide unemployment rate, at an all-time low in Tennessee, county unemployment rates are not adjusted to take into account seasonal impacts.

June’s data showed unemployment rates increased in each of Tennessee’s 95 counties during the month. Eighty-two counties had unemployment rates less than 5% in June, while the remaining 13 counties had 5% or greater rates but less than 10%.

Montgomery County’s unemployment rate increased from 3.2 percent in May to 4.1 percent in June. That is a 0.9 percent increase.

Sevier County and Williamson County reported the lowest unemployment numbers for the month, with rates of 2.7%. Both counties saw an increase of 0.6 of a percentage point between May and June.

Cheatham County had the next lowest rate at 2.8%, which was a 0.5 of a percentage point jump from its May rate.

Bledsoe County had the state’s highest unemployment rate in June. At 5.8%, the county experienced a 1.4 percentage point increase in a month-to-month comparison.

McNairy County came in with the second-highest rate at 5.7%, a 1.5 percentage point increase from its rate in May.

Tennessee’s statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for June remained at a record-breaking 3% for the second month, as TDLWD reported on July 18th.

A full analysis of the county unemployment data, as well as data for cities across the state, is available here.

Tennesseans searching for employment can find assistance at one of nearly 80 American Job Centers statewide. They can start the process of determining which programs can help them the most at Tennessee’s Virtual American Job Center, which is available anytime, anywhere.