Sunday, July 28, 2024
Nashville Sounds Series Finale with Charlotte Knights Postponed Due to Rain

Nashville Sounds Game Postponed. (Nashville Sounds)

Nashville SoundsNashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds’ and Charlotte Knights’ game at First Horizon Park on Sunday has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader sometime during Nashville’s series at Charlotte from August 27th-September 1st. The specific date and start time are still to be determined. The Sounds will be the designated home team and bat second in the makeup game.

Fans with a ticket to tonight’s game can exchange it for any future 2024 Nashville Sounds game at First Horizon Park, based on availability. Please contact the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office for further information.

The Sounds head to Gwinnett for a six-game series at Coolray Field against the Stripers on Tuesday, July 30th at 6:05pm. Nashville returns to Hit City to begin a six-game series against the Indianapolis Indians on Tuesday, August 6th at 6:35pm.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets for the remainder of the 2024 season are on sale now.

For more information, call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

