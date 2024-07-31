Major League Baseball, Nashville Sounds announces Teams For MLB Home Run Derby X in Nashville

Nashville, TN – In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Nashville Sounds announced today the teams and rosters that will play in MLB Home Run Derby X at First Horizon Park on Saturday, August 31st.

Each of the four teams will consist of an MLB legend, a notable female star in the baseball or softball world, and a local baseball standout.

Below are the teams in Nashville’s upcoming Home Run Derby X:

Team Sounds

Manny Ramirez – 555 career home runs, 12-time All-Star, 2004 World Series MVP

Jocelyn Alo – NCAA record 121 home runs, two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year at the University of Oklahoma

Kyle Bowers – Nashville Sounds season ticket member, played collegiate baseball at Iowa Western CC.

Team Hit City

Andruw Jones – 434 career home runs, five-time All-Star, Atlanta Braves Hall of Famer

Mia Davidson-Smith – SEC record 92 home runs, three-time First Team All-SEC at Mississippi State University.

Tyler Marshburn – Plays slow-pitch softball for Team USA, played collegiately at UNC Wilmington.

Team Hot Chickens

Nick Swisher – 245 career home runs, 2009 World Series Champion with New York Yankees.

Alex Hugo – 2019 USA Baseball Sportswoman of the Year, current roving instructor with Oakland Athletics, played softball at the University of Georgia.

Bailey Holbrook – Current baseball instructor at D-Bat Nashville, played in Big League World Series in 2015.

Team Brewskis

Pedro Alvarez – 162 career home runs, 2013 All-Star, 49 career home runs at Vanderbilt.

Amanda Lorenz – 2018 SEC softball player of the year, three-time Women’s College World Series Champ at the University of Florida.

Cory Lubinski – Currently plays for Nashville Dollys sandlot team and received All-Conference honors at Lindenwood University.

Tickets are on sale now for the one-of-a-kind event on Saturday, August 31st. Tickets start at $10.00, with home run zone tickets starting at $40.00. Fans can purchase tickets and find more information on MLB Home Run Derby X in Nashville here.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets for the remainder of the 2024 season are on sale now.

For more information, call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.