Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for August 1st – 5th, 2024

Clarksville, TN—This weekend in Clarksville-Montgomery County is expected to bring a mix of sun, heat, and scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures will soar, and humidity will make it feel even hotter.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms increases to 50% Sunday night, mainly after 8:00pm. The night will be partly cloudy with a low around 75 degrees. Winds will shift slightly to the west-southwest at around 5 mph. Rainfall amounts could vary from a tenth to a quarter of an inch, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible, with a 40% chance of rain on Friday, primarily between 1:00pm and 3:00pm. The day will be mostly sunny with a high near 90 degrees and a heat index that could reach up to 99. Winds will shift from southwest to west-northwest in the afternoon at 5 to 10 mph.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms drops to 10% before 7:00pm on Friday night, leading to a mostly clear night with a low of around 71 degrees. Winds will become calm after a light northwest breeze of around 5 mph.

There is a slight chance of showers Saturday morning, increasing to a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10:00am. The day will be sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. Winds will be calm, becoming north-northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Expect mostly clear skies Saturday night, with patchy fog developing after 1:00am. The low will be around 69 degrees, with a light north-northwest breeze becoming calm in the evening.

Monday will be a sunny day with a high near 94 degrees. Winds will shift slightly to the northeast, around 5 mph.

Clear skies will continue Monday night, with a low of around 72 degrees.

As the weekend progresses, it’s important to stay informed about any weather updates, especially with the chances of thunderstorms and the high heat index values. Stay safe and enjoy the summer weekend in Clarksville-Montgomery County!