Tennessee Officials Target Underage Drinking as School Year Begins

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) and the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) are teaming up to raise awareness of underage drinking as students return to class for the new school year.
This month, TABC will increase alcohol compliance checks across the state. Agents will be out in full force, ensuring that retailers only sell alcohol to legal adults. TDMHSAS Substance Use Prevention Coalitions across the state are also conducting undercover buy operations to verify compliance.
“Young people are particularly susceptible to alcohol-related issues, with binge drinking and related accidents posing significant risks to their health and safety. By addressing underage drinking head-on, we can protect the well-being of our youth and ensure they have the opportunity to thrive in an environment where alcohol is not easily accessible or often abused. Together, we can create a safer, healthier future for our young people,” said TABC Executive Director, Russell Thomas.
The increased enforcement effort coincides with the release of new data from TDMHSAS about underage drinking and other substance use. The latest TN Together Student Survey of more than 23,000 8th, 10th, and 12th graders found that more than 30% admitted to ever drinking alcohol.
Despite broad exposure to alcohol, 30-day usage among students has declined from 17% in 2018-2019 to 11% in the most recent survey. Only about 40% of students surveyed said it was “very” or “fairly difficult” to obtain alcohol despite being well below the legal age.
“The decline in frequent drinking among high schoolers shows efforts like this and community-based work by our Substance Use Prevention Coalitions and other groups is paying off,” said TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams, LCSW. “But the apparent ease with which 60% of high schoolers can obtain alcohol if they want to is disturbing. That’s why we’re so grateful for our partners at the TABC for their work on this important issue.”
Connect to community-based resources for underage drinking prevention through the Substance Use Prevention Coalition that serves your county. Find a list of contact information at this link: tn.gov/behavioral-health/coalitions