Join the Celebration at Flying High 40: Customs House Museum’s Biggest Gala

Nashville, TN – The most exciting party of the year is almost here! On August 24th, from 5:00pm to 10:00pm, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center will host its grandest fundraising gala yet, Flying High 40, at the Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel.

This year marks a special milestone as the Museum celebrates its 40th anniversary with an exclusive member-only event, presented by Joan and Ernie Dewald of Clarksville Dental.

Flying High 40 promises an unforgettable evening filled with fun, live music, gourmet dining, and a chance to bid on incredible auction items. Guests will enjoy a plated gourmet meal, a cigar bar, cocktails, and both live and silent auctions. The event will also feature live music by the talented Band’DLux, adding to the evening’s elegance and excitement.

“This year’s Flying High 40 gala is not just a fundraiser, but a celebration of four decades of art, culture, and community,” said a Museum spokesperson. “We’ve planned an extraordinary evening to honor this milestone and support the Museum’s future endeavors.”

Tickets for this exclusive event are priced at $200.00 and are selling fast. To join the celebration, you must be a member of the Customs House Museum. Becoming a member is simple, and tickets can be purchased directly from the Museum’s website at www.customshousemuseum.org

The event will take place at Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel, a venue known for its exceptional ambiance and facilities, making it the perfect setting for this landmark celebration.

“Don’t miss out on this milestone event filled with elegance, excitement, and entertainment. Celebrate with us and support the Museum’s future!” urged the organizers.

For more information on membership and to secure your tickets, visit www.customshousemuseum.org

Purchase Tickets

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org

Join the Customs House Museum community in celebrating 40 years of enriching lives through art and culture, and be a part of an evening to remember at Flying High 40.