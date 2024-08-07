Tennessee Titans Kick Off Preseason against NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium

Tennessee Titans (0-0) vs. San Francisco 49ers (0-0)

Saturday, August 10th, 2024 | 6:00pm CT | Nissan Stadium

Nashville, TB | Nissan Stadium | TV: WKRN

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans host the reigning NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers this week to open their preseason schedule. Kickoff at Nissan Stadium (capacity 69,143) is scheduled for Saturday, August 10th at 6:00pm CT.

This week marks the preseason debut of new Titans head coach Brian Callahan, who was hired in January as the 20th head coach in franchise history. He spent the past five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals as offensive coordinator. Callahan, offensive coordinator Nick Holz, defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson and special teams coordinator Colt Anderson are among the 20 new Tennessee coaches.

The last time the Titans battled the 49ers was at Nissan Stadium on Thursday night, December 23rd, 2021. The Titans won by a final score of 20-17 to improve their record to 6-9 in 15 all-time matchups with the 49ers in the regular season. The last preseason matchup occurred in 2005 at Candlestick Park, resulting in a 16-13 overtime victory for the 49ers.

This week’s contest will be televised regionally on the Titans Preseason TV Network, including flagship WKRN-News 2 in Nashville. Play-by-play announcer Paul Burmeister and analyst Charles Davis will call the action, and Cory Curtis will report from the sidelines.

During the preseason, fans in the Nashville market are able to livestream the broadcast on their mobile devices from the Titans Mobile App (iOS and Android), as well as on desktop computers and mobile web at www.TennesseeTitans.com Restrictions apply.

Additionally, fans outside of Nashville can access live Tennessee Titans preseason games with NFL+, which offers access to out-of-market preseason games across all devices, live local and primetime regular season and postseason games (phone and tablet only), live local and national audio for every game, and more.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans games across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Ramon Foster, executive producer/gameday host Rhett Bryan and co-host Amie Wells.

About the Tennessee Titans

First Look At Brian Callahan’s Titans

In addition to Callahan and the coaching staff, the Titans’ 91-man roster includes 35 members playing for the first time in two-tone blue (as of August 4th).

Executive vice president/general manager Ran Carthon spearheaded the acquisitions of free agents such as cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (formerly with the Bengals), linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (Chargers), defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (49ers), center Lloyd Cushenberry III (Broncos), running back Tony Pollard (Cowboys), safety Jamal Adams (Seahawks), and wide receivers Calvin Ridley (Jaguars) and Tyler Boyd (Bengals). Former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was acquired in a trade.

In the draft, the team used its first selection (seventh overall) on Alabama tackle JC Latham.



Quarterback Will Levis is poised to begin his second preseason and his first as the team’s starting signal caller. The 33rd-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft stepped into the lineup seven games into his rookie season and eventually totaled nine starts. He completed 149 of 255 passes for 1,808 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.



After facing the 49ers on Saturday, the Titans will play their second home preseason game a week later against the Seattle Seahawks (August 17th). Before meeting at Nissan Stadium, the two teams will conduct joint practices at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville on August 14th and 15th. The Titans close the preseason with a trip to play the New Orleans Saints on August 25th.

About the San Francisco 49ers

In 2023, the San Francisco 49ers finished the regular season with a 12-5 record to claim their second consecutive NFC West title.

They advanced to Super Bowl LVIII, ultimately falling in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs. It was their second appearance in a Super Bowl (LIV) under Kyle Shanahan, who became the franchise’s head coach in 2017.

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy is entering his third NFL season since he was chosen with the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Since then, he has passed for 5,654 yards and 44 touchdowns with only 15 interceptions. His 111.4 passer rating during the past two seasons leads the league.

Purdy was one of nine 49ers who were selected to the Pro Bowl in 2023, and all returned to the club in 2024. The list also includes defensive end Nick Bosa, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, tight end George Kittle, running back Christian McCaffrey, cornerback Charvarius Ward, inside linebacker Fred Warner and tackle Trent Williams.