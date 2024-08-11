Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for August 11th–15th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This week in Clarksville-Montgomery County will feature a mix of sunny skies and increasing chances of showers and thunderstorms as the days progress.

Temperatures will be comfortable, with highs in the low to upper 80s and nighttime lows ranging from the low 60s to low 70s.

Expect sunny skies with a high near 83°F Sunday and light northeast winds.

It will be partly cloudy Sunday night, with temperatures dropping to around 61°F.

Monday will bring partly sunny conditions with a high again near 83°F, with calm winds shifting to the northeast by the afternoon.

There is a slight chance of showers after 1:00am Monday night, with lows near 65°F.

The Clarksville forecast for Tuesday includes a 20% chance of morning showers, leading to mostly sunny skies and a high near 88°F.

There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night, with a low of around 68°F and patchy fog developing briefly.

Wednesday will see a higher chance of showers and thunderstorms at 40%, with a high near 87°F.

It will remain partly cloudy Wednesday night with a 30% chance of more showers and storms and a low near 69°F.

The trend of possible showers and thunderstorms continues Thursday, with a 30% chance throughout the day and night. Daytime temperatures will reach a warm 90°F, with overnight lows around 71°F.

As the week progresses, it’s advisable to keep an eye on the weather for any changes, especially concerning the potential for storms. Enjoy the sunshine early in the week, and stay prepared for the increased chances of rain and thunderstorms later on.